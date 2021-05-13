Trican Well Service Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT

Thomas Malcolm Alford - Trican Well Service Ltd. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Trican Well Service Ltd. My name is Tom Alford, I'm the Chairman of the Board of Trican. Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in compliance with applicable health guidelines, we moved this meeting to a virtual format to ensure we keep our employees and shareholders safe while preserving the right of shareholders to participate in the meeting. Should any shareholder or proxy holder wish to ask a question on a motion, they will have the ability to do so through the virtual shareholder platform.



I would like to introduce the directors, new Board nominee and executives of Trican who are participating in this meeting: Allen Brooks, Director; Kevin Nugent