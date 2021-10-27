Q3 2021 Trican Well Service Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

The conference is being recorded.



Bradley P. D. Fedora - Trican Well Service Ltd. - President, CEO & Non -Independent Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to thank you for attending the Trican conference Call. With me today is Scott Matson, our CFO; and Todd Thue, our COO.



I would like to please refer you to our website www.tricanwellservice.com, and on that website you will find a disclaimer that we'd like you to read in conjunction with this call.



First, Scott Matson, our Chief Financial Officer will give an overview of the quarterly results, I will then address issues pertaining to current operating conditions and near-term outlook. We would then open the call for questions and the 3 of us