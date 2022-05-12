Q1 2022 Trican Well Service Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Bradley P. D. Fedora - Trican Well Service Ltd. - President, CEO & Non-Independent Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to thank you for attending the Trican conference call. A brief outline on how we intend to conduct the calls. First, Scott Matson, our Chief Financial Officer, will give an overview of the quarterly results, then I will address issues pertaining to current operating conditions and near-term outlook. Daniel Lopushinsky will talk about logistics and new technologies. And then we will open up the call for questions. Several members of our team are here with us today, and we will be available to answer any questions that may arise. I'll now turn the call