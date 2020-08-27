Aug 27, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Genius Brands Consent Mailing Special Shareholders Meeting.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andy Heyward. Sir, please begin.



Andrew A. Heyward - Genius Brands International, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Good morning. Welcome to the special meeting of stockholders of Genius Brands International, Inc. I'm Andy Heyward, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and it's my pleasure to welcome all of you. It's 10:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, August 27 and in accordance with the notice of the meeting, the meeting will now begin.



For each of you attending the meeting via webcast this morning, you should be able to access the agenda for the meeting through the virtual platform. We are also joined today by the company's management team, including Robert L. Denton, the company's Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Jaffa, the company's Corporate Secretary and General Counsel. Leah Santos of VStock Transfer, our transfer agent, will act as