Oct 08, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Annual Meeting for Genius Brands International. Our host for today's call is Andy Heyward, Chairman of the Board. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to your host. Mr. Heyward, you may begin.



Andrew A. Heyward - Genius Brands International, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Good morning. Welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Genius Brands International. I'm Andy Heyward, Chairman of Genius Brands International Board of Directors, and it's my pleasure to welcome all of you. It's 10 a.m., and in accordance with the notice of the meeting, I call to order Genius Brand International 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



We are holding this year's meeting virtually due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of our meeting participants. Today's meeting is a live webcast. Thank you very much to those who are participating in our meeting today.



The agenda for this meeting will be displayed in the top right section of the screen. It