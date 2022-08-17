Q2 2022 Genius Brands International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Genius Brands International Second Quarter 2022 Business Update Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to David Waldman, Investor Relations. David, please go ahead.



David K. Waldman - Crescendo Communications, LLC - President & CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Genius Brands' Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Investor Update Conference Call. On the call with us this afternoon is Andy Heyward, Chairman and CEO; Bob Denton, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Hirsh, CEO of WOW!. The company issued a press release this morning. If you have not received a copy, you can view it on the company's website at gnusbrands.com.



Before I turn the call over to Genius Brands' CEO, Andy Heyward, I would like to remind you that this call, certain statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as may, might, will, should, believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, continue,