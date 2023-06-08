Toppan Inc IR Day Transcript

Jun 08, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Hideharu Maro - Toppan Inc. - President & Representative Director



Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule today to participate in our IR Day. I am Hideharu Maro, President and CEO. We are holding IR Day for the first time in conjunction with the medium term plan announced on May 16.



At the announcement of our medium-term plan on May 16, I explained our company-wide goals for the next three years, the outline of business strategies for each segment, and our financial strategy. At this IR Day, the managers of each division will directly explain and discuss with analysts and institutional investors, the details of the company's strengths, growth drivers, and other strategies in each business with the aim of deepening their understanding of each business and the probability of achieving the target figures presented in the medium-term plan.



We would also like to continue to regularly hold such meetings to explain the strategies of our business to communicate with the capital market and to improve the quality of our information disclosure.



Once again, I'd