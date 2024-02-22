According to a recent SEC filing, Director Janet Dorling has sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY, Financial) on February 12, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $31.97 per share, resulting in a total sale value of $191,820.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes candidates for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other liver diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in a series of transactions, selling a total of 19,000 shares and making no purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 29 insider sells for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc were trading at $31.97, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.691 billion.

The insider transaction history and the absence of insider purchases over the past year may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock performance and insider confidence.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.