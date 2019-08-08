Q2 2019 Torex Gold Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Torex Gold Resources Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Dan Rollins, Vice President Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr Rollins.



Dan Rollins - Torex Gold Resources Inc - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. On behalf of the Torex team, welcome to our second quarter 2019 conference call. Please note that certain statements to be made today by the management team may contain forward-looking information. So please refer to the detailed cautionary note in today's MD&A.



In the room today, we have Fred Stanford, President and CEO; Steven Thomas, CFO; and Jody Kuzenko, COO. Following the presentation, senior management will be available for the question-and-answer period.



This conference call is being webcast and will be available for replay on our website. This morning's press release and