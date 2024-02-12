Chief Legal Officer Laureen Seeger has sold 84,420 shares of American Express Co (AXP, Financial) on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 84,420 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

American Express Co is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. The company is known for its credit card, charge card, and traveler's cheque businesses.

The insider transaction history for American Express Co shows a pattern of insider selling, with 12 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of American Express Co were trading at $212.98, giving the company a market capitalization of $152.664 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 18.81, which is above both the industry median of 14.44 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $212.98 and a GF Value of $213.72, American Express Co is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

