KeyCorp Director Trina Evans Sells 12,335 Shares

On February 12, 2024, Director of Corporate Center at KeyCorp, Trina Evans, sold 12,335 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $14.23 each.

KeyCorp is a financial services company providing retail and commercial banking, investment management, and consumer finance services. The company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank, which offers a range of banking and lending services to individuals and businesses.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,335 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for KeyCorp indicates a balance of insider activity, with 5 insider buys and 6 insider sells occurring over the same timeframe.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, KeyCorp had a market capitalization of $12,980.777 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 15.57, surpassing both the industry median of 9.04 and KeyCorp's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price of $14.23, when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $17.80, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8, suggesting that KeyCorp is modestly undervalued according to this metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

