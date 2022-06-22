Torex Gold Resources Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 22, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Special Meeting of Shareholders of Torex Gold Resources, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. If you participate in today's meeting and disclose personal information, you will be deemed to consent to the recording, transfer and use of same. If you disclose personal information of another person in today's meeting, you will be deemed to represent and want to Computeshare and the corporation that you first obtained all required consents for the disclosure, recording, transfer and use of such personal information from all appropriate persons before your disclosure.



(Operator Instructions) If you log into the meeting as a shareholder or proxy holder, you can submit questions or comments relevant to the business of the meeting at any time by clicking on the Q&A icon. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Mr. Rick Howes, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Howes, the floor is yours.



Richard Howes -



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual and Special Meeting