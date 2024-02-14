City Holding Co Director Sharon Rowe Sells 1,154 Shares

On February 14, 2024, Sharon Rowe, a director at City Holding Co, sold 1,154 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $99.45 each.

City Holding Co, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a financial holding company that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions through its subsidiary, City National Bank. The company operates a network of branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, and Ohio.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,549 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for City Holding Co shows a balance of insider activity over the past year, with 7 insider buys and 6 insider sells.

On the valuation front, City Holding Co's shares were trading at $99.45 on the day of the insider's sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.496 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 13.25, which is above the industry median of 9.04 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $99.45 and a GF Value of $109.75, City Holding Co is considered Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

