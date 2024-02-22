HashiCorp Inc CMO Marc Holmes Sells 13,916 Shares

Marc Holmes, Chief Marketing Officer of HashiCorp Inc, executed a sale of 13,916 shares in the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

HashiCorp Inc is a software company that provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions. The company's suite of tools assists in provisioning, securing, connecting, and running any infrastructure for any application.

The insider's transaction was conducted at a price of $24.99 per share, which resulted in a total value of $347,858.84. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in HashiCorp Inc has been adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 224,938 shares of HashiCorp Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale represents a continuation of the insider's selling pattern.

The insider transaction history at HashiCorp Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 63 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, HashiCorp Inc's shares were trading at $24.99, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.741 billion.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' perspectives on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activities.

