Q4 2018 Total Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Daniel Kim Halyk - Total Energy Services Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Total Energy Services Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call. Present with me this morning is Yuliya Gorbach, Total's VP Finance and CFO. We will review with you Total's financial and operating highlights for the 3 months ended December 31, 2018, and then provide an outlook for our business and open up the phone lines for questions. Yuliya, please proceed.



Yuliya Gorbach - Total Energy Services Inc. - VP of Finance & CFO



Thank you, Dan. During the course of this conference call, information may be provided containing forward-looking information concerning Total's projected operating results, anticipated capital expenditure trends and projected drilling