Q2 2019 Total Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Daniel Kim Halyk - Total Energy Services Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter conference call. Present with me is Yuliya Gorbach, Total's VP Finance and CFO.



We will review with you Total's financial and operating highlights for the 3 months ended June 30, 2019, then provide an outlook for our business and open up the phone lines for any questions.



Yuliya, please proceed.



Yuliya Gorbach - Total Energy Services Inc. - VP of Finance & CFO



Thank you, Dan. During the conference call, information may be provided containing forward-looking information concerning Total's projected operating results, anticipated capital expenditure trends and projected drilling activity in the oil and gas industry.