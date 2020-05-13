Total Energy Services Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski - Total Energy Services Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Total Energy Services Inc. My name is Bruce Pachkowski, and I'm the Chairman of Total Energy Services Inc. During this meeting, when I or others refer to Total or the Corporation, we'll be referring to Total Energy Services Inc., unless specified otherwise. In accordance with Total's bylaws, I'll act as Chairman.



Before we begin the formal business of the meeting, I'd like to welcome and thank those of you listening in on our webcast. In order to address the formal portion of this meeting as expeditiously as possible, we have prearranged with designated persons to move and to second motions to be considered. The technical aspects of this meeting, such as the tabling of the financials, the election of directors of Total and the appointment of auditors will be dealt with. In light of the current circumstances, Dan Halyk, Chief Executive Officer of Total, will not be presenting at the conclusion.



With your approval, I'll