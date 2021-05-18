Total Energy Services Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski - Total Energy Services Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Total Energy



(technical difficulty)



During this meeting, when I or others refer to Total or the corporation, we'll be referring to Total Energy Services Inc., unless specified otherwise.



In accordance with Total's bylaws, I will act as Chairman of this meeting.



Before we begin the formal business of the meeting, I would like to thank those of you listening in on our webcast. In addition, I'd like to thank Andrew Wiswell, a retiring director, for his years of service on Total's Board. Andy was a valuable contributor to our Board and will be missed.



In order to address the formal portion of this meeting as expeditiously as possible, we have prearranged with designated persons to move and to second motions to be considered. The technical aspects of this meeting such as the tabling of the financial statements, the election of the directors of Total and the appointment of auditors will