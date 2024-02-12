Executive Vice President Sharon Szafranski has sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW, Financial) on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Illinois Tool Works Inc is a global manufacturer of a broad range of industrial products and equipment. The company operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 801 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Illinois Tool Works Inc shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with a total of 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc were trading at $256.42, giving the company a market capitalization of $75.931 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 26.09, which is above both the industry median of 20.575 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $256.42 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $249.95 results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that Illinois Tool Works Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling and buying activities at Illinois Tool Works Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate according to GuruFocus.

