Q3 2023 Theriva Biologics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Theriva biologics, Inc. 2023 third quarter operational highlights and financial results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Steve Shallcross. Thank you. You may begin.



Steven A. Shallcross - Theriva Biologics, Inc. - CEO, CFO & Director



Thank you, Erin, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. Welcome to Theriva Biologics third-quarter 2023 investor conference call. Joining me on today's call will be Dr. Manel Cascallï¿½, Director General of Theriva Biologics European subsidiary, and Dr. Vince Wacher, Head of Corporate and Product Development of Theriva Biologics.



Theriva Biologics issued a press release this morning, which provided operational highlights and included the financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The press release can be found in the Investors section of the company website at www.therivabio.com,