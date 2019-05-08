May 08, 2019 / 04:15AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Thank you very much for taking time out of your occupied schedule to join us today for this briefing. We would like to start the financial results announcement for fiscal year 2019, the first part. And let me introduce to you the executive officers facing you. Koji Kobayashi, Executive Vice President.



Koji Kobayashi - Toyota Motor Corporation - CFO, Chief Risk Officer, Executive VP & Director



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Senior Executive Officer, Masayoshi Shirayanagi.



Masayoshi Shirayanagi - Toyota Motor Corporation - Senior Managing Officer, Chief Officer of Accounting Group & Chief Officer of Purchasing Group



[Interpreted] Nice to meet you all.



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] First of all, Shirayanagi will share with you the financial results outline. And after that, we will have Q&A session.

