May 08, 2019 / 05:10AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
[Interpreted] Now, ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce to you the people attending this second session. Akio Toyoda, President.
Akio Toyoda - Toyota Motor Corporation - CEO, Chief Branding Officer, President & Representative Director
Good afternoon.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Koji Kobayashi, Executive Vice President; Shigeki Terashi, Executive Vice President.
Shigeki Terashi - Toyota Motor Corporation - Chief Safety Technology Officer, Executive VP & Director
Nice to meet you all.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Masayoshi Shirayanagi, Operating Officer.
So further, our President Toyoda is going to deliver a speech.
Akio Toyoda - Toyota Motor Corporation - CEO, Chief Branding Officer, President & Representative Director
Thank you for waiting. I am Akio Toyoda. First of all, as in past years, I would like to express my appreciation
