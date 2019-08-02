Q1 2020 Toyota Motor Corp Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / NTS GMT

Kenta Kon - Toyota Motor Corporation - Concurrent GM of Accounting Div. and Executive VP of Advanced R&D and Engineering Company



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I'm Kenta Kon. First of all, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers who choose us as well as our stakeholders who support us. It is my pleasure to discuss Toyota's financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2020.



Let me start with Slide 5. Compared to the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, consolidated vehicle sales increased by 67,000 units to 2.303 million units. This was a result of solid sales of TNGA new models such as the RAV4 and Corolla, mainly in Japan, North America and Europe.



Please see Slide 6. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter were: net revenue of JPY 7.646 trillion; operating income of JPY 741.9 billion; pretax income of JPY 841.7 billion; and net income of JPY 682.9 billion.



Using Slide 7, I would like to explain the factors which impacted operating income year-on-year. Firstly, the effects of foreign exchange