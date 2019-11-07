Q2 2020 Toyota Motor Corp Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / NTS GMT

Kenta Kon - Toyota Motor Corporation - Concurrent GM of Accounting Div. and Executive VP of Advanced R&D and Engineering Company



Hello, everyone, and thank you so much for joining us today. I am Kenta Kon. First of all, we'd like to take this opportunity to thank our customers, who choose us as well as our stakeholders who support us. It is my pleasure to discuss Toyota's financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2020.



Let me start with Slide 3. I'd like to explain our results for the first half of the year. Compared to the first half of the previous fiscal year, consolidated vehicle sales increased by 220,000 units to 4,639,000 units. This was a result of solid sales, mainly in Japan, North America and Europe, driven by new models such as the RAV4 and Corolla.



Now please see Slide 4. Consolidated financial results for the first half of this fiscal year were net revenue of JPY 15.2855 trillion, operating income of JPY 1.4043 trillion, pretax income of JPY 1.5834 trillion and net income of JPY 1.2749 trillion.



Now using Slide 5, I would like to explain