Q3 2020 Toyota Motor Corp Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / NTS GMT

Masayoshi Shirayanagi - Toyota Motor Corporation - Senior Managing Officer, Chief Officer of External & Public Affairs Group and Purchasing Group



[Interpreted] Hello, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us today. I am Masayoshi Shirayanagi.



And first of all, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers who chose us as well as our stakeholders who support us. It is my pleasure to discuss Toyota's financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2020.



Let me discuss our financial results for the first 9 months from April to December 2019. Compared to the first 9 months of the previous fiscal year, consolidated vehicle sales increased by 129,000 units to 6,830,000 units. This was a result of solid sales, mainly in Japan and North America and Europe, driven by new models such as the RAV4 and Corolla.



Consolidated financial results for the first 9 months of this fiscal year were net revenue of JPY 22,830.1 billion, operating income of JPY 2,058.7 billion, pretax income of JPY 2,515.7 billion and net income of JPY 2,013 billion.



