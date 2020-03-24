Mar 24, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for your patience. We would like to start a joint press conference by NTT Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation.



Let me first introduce the speakers to you: from NTT Corporation, the Representative Director and President, Mr. Jun Sawada; and from Toyota Motor Corporation, Representative Director and President, Mr. Akio Toyoda.



Now then, we would like to, first of all, call upon President Sawada to take the floor.



Jun Sawada - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director



Thank you for your kind introduction. My name is Sawada. First and foremost, thank you for joining us despite this very difficult circumstances in relation to the novel coronavirus. Appreciate your participation. As far as we are concerned, Toyota and NTT, we are very excited about this capital business alliance. So let me share with you, talk about the thinking and the backdrop pertaining to NTT behind this alliance to begin with.



So novel