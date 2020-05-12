May 12, 2020 / 05:10AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] We now would like to begin the fiscal year 2020 financial results second session of the press conference of the Toyota Motor Corporation. I would now like to introduce our attendees for today: our President, Akio Toyoda; Operating Officer, Koji Kobayashi; and Operating Officer, Shigeki Terashi. So I'd like to start with remarks from the President.



Akio Toyoda - Toyota Motor Corporation - CEO, Chief Branding Officer, President & Representative Director



[Interpreted] Hello, everyone. Today, based on our financial results and forecast, I would like to share with you my thoughts on how Toyota intends to confront the COVID-19 crisis. Since my appointment as President in 2009, Toyota has faced numerous crises. In overcoming them, I believe that our company has been able to gradually strengthen its corporate composition. Please have a look at the changes in our earnings structure from just before the global financial crisis to the present.



In the 3 years just before the global financial crisis, while operating