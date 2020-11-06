Nov 06, 2020 / 03:50AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for joining us despite your occupied schedules. We really appreciate your participation. We would like to start fiscal year 2021 second quarter financial performance announcement of Toyota Motor Corporation.



In order to directly convey to you the financial results, we have invited some stakeholders who are present here today. And this is distributed online to the media representatives.



First of all, let me introduce the participants from TMC's side for the Part 1, Kenta Kon, Chief Financial Officer and Operating Officer; Masayoshi Shirayanagi, Chief Officer for External Affairs and Corporate Communications.



Without further ado, Mr. Kon is going to share with you the overview of the financial results.



Kenta Kon - Toyota Motor Corporation - CFO, Chief Officer of Accounting Group & Fellow of Advanced R&D and Engineering Company



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I am Kenta Kon. First and foremost, we would like to convey our deepest sympathy to