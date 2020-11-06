Nov 06, 2020 / 04:40AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to start the Q2 financial results announcement for fiscal year 2021. This is part 2 of the announcement. First of all, let me introduce to you the participants from TMC. We present the Director and President, Akio Toyoda; Banto, Koji Kobayashi; Board Member, Chief Competitive Officer and Chief Project Officer, Terashi -- Shigeki Terashi. Now our President, Toyoda, will make his presentation.



Akio Toyoda - Toyota Motor Corporation - CEO, Chief Branding Officer, President & Representative Director



My name is Toyoda. Today, based on our first half results, I would like to share with you my thoughts as the person responsible for the management of Toyota. We thought that a forecast by Toyota would serve as a kind of signpost for those in the automotive industry, especially in these times of much uncertainty, regarding the future due to the COVID-19 crisis. So at our year-end results announcement in May this year, we issued a full year forecast for 8 million units in worldwide new