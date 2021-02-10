Feb 10, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend today's press briefing. We will now like to begin the FY 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Press Briefing. I'd like to introduce our participants today: Operating Officer -- Jun Nagata, Operating Officer; and CFO, Kenta Kon. Now Mr. Kon will provide the explanation for the financial results of Q3.
Kenta Kon - Toyota Motor Corporation - CFO, Chief Officer of Accounting Group & Fellow of Advanced R&D and Engineering Company
Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I'm Kenta Kon. First and foremost, the battle against COVID-19 is still continuing, and I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the medical workers and all of you who support our daily lives. We also would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to our customers around the world who choose us as well as our shareholders, dealers and suppliers who support us.
Let me discuss our financial results for the first 9 months from April to December 2020. Consolidated vehicle sales for
Q3 2021 Toyota Motor Corp Earnings Press Conference Transcript
