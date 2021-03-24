Mar 24, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you very much for joining us despite the short notice. We really appreciate your participation. We would like to start the joint press conference by Isuzu Motor Company, Hino Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation.



First, let me introduce the people on the stage today. The Representative Director and President of Isuzu Motor Company, Masanori Katayama; Representative Director and President of Hino Motor Company, Yoshio Shimo; Representative Director and President of Toyota Motor Corporation, Akio Toyoda.



So ladies and gentlemen, first of all, Toyoda will make remarks explaining...



Akio Toyoda - Toyota Motor Corporation - CEO, Chief Branding Officer, President & Representative Director



Akio Toyoda is my name. Hello, everyone. I would like to talk about the significance of the partnership by our 3 companies. I have long been having discussions with President Shimo of Hino about strengthening collaboration within the Toyota Group. In recent corporate growth, we have Daihatsu with whom we have in common