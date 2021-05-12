May 12, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for taking time out of your occupied schedules to be a part of this program. We would like to start the fiscal 2021 financial result press conference by Toyota Motor Corporation. And this press conference consists of 2 parts. Part 1 starts from 1:30 to 2:15 and we break for 10 minutes, and then the Part 2 will start at 2:25.



Let me introduce to you the participants in Part 1: Chief Communication Officer, Jun Nagata; Chief Financial Officer, Kenta Kon. Now ladies and gentlemen, Kon will give you the overview of financial results.



Kenta Kon - Toyota Motor Corporation - CFO, Chief Officer of Accounting Group & Fellow of Advanced R&D and Engineering Company



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I am Kenta Kon. We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to our customers around the world who chose us as well as our shareholders, dealers and suppliers who support us.



Let me discuss our financial results for the fiscal year, which ended in March 2021.