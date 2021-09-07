Sep 07, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you very much for participating in today's session. We would now like to begin the media briefing on batteries and carbon neutrality. Please allow myself to introduce today's presenter, Chief Technology Officer, Masahiko Maeda. Mr Maeda will give a presentation first.



Masahiko Maeda - Toyota Motor Corporation - CTO & Operating Officer



Hello, everyone. My name is Masahiko Maeda, and I'm the Chief Technology Officer of Toyota Motor Corporation. Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us today.



Today, I would like to talk about Toyota's development and supply of batteries toward achieving carbon neutrality. First, using industrial products as an example, carbon neutrality means reducing CO2 emissions to 0 throughout the entire life cycle of a product starting from procurement of raw materials, manufacturing and transportation to use recycling and disposal. As you all know, the world's concentration of CO2 has been increasing since the Industrial Revolution. There is no time to lose when it comes