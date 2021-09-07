Sep 07, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Thank you very much for participating in today's session. We would now like to begin the media briefing on batteries and carbon neutrality. Please allow myself to introduce today's presenter, Chief Technology Officer, Masahiko Maeda. Mr Maeda will give a presentation first.
Masahiko Maeda - Toyota Motor Corporation - CTO & Operating Officer
Hello, everyone. My name is Masahiko Maeda, and I'm the Chief Technology Officer of Toyota Motor Corporation. Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us today.
Today, I would like to talk about Toyota's development and supply of batteries toward achieving carbon neutrality. First, using industrial products as an example, carbon neutrality means reducing CO2 emissions to 0 throughout the entire life cycle of a product starting from procurement of raw materials, manufacturing and transportation to use recycling and disposal. As you all know, the world's concentration of CO2 has been increasing since the Industrial Revolution. There is no time to lose when it comes
Toyota Motor Corp Media Briefing on Batteries and Carbon Neutrality Transcript
Sep 07, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...