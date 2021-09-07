Sep 07, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Q&A session for Toyota's Batteries and Carbon Neutrality.



Speakers: Mr. Masahiko Maeda, Chief Technology Officer; Mr. Masamichi Okada, Chief Production Officer; Mr. Kenta Kon, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Keiji Kaita, President of Carbon Neutral Advanced Engineering Development Center.



Masahiko Maeda - Toyota Motor Corporation - CTO & Operating Officer



[Interpreted] Today, I would like to talk about Toyota's development and supply of batteries toward achieving carbon neutrality. First, using industrial products, as an example,