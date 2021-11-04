Q2 2022 Toyota Motor Corp Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Thank you, everyone, for joining us despite your busy schedules. We would now like to begin Toyota Motor Corporation's FY 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Press Briefing. Starting by introducing our presenters today, Chief Financial Officer, Kenta Kon; Chief Communication Officer, Jun Nagata.



We would now like to begin by having our CFO, Mr. Kon, explain about the financial results.



Kenta Kon - Toyota Motor Corporation - CFO, Operating Officer, Chief Officer of Accounting Grp & Director



[Interpreted] Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I am Kenta Kon. We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all of our stakeholders, including customers around the world who chose us, as well as our shareholders, dealers and suppliers who support us. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers due to the recent production volume reduction. We are working to recover production as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.



I would like to provide a