Dec 14, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Akio Toyoda - Toyota Motor Corporation - CEO, Chief Branding Officer, President & Representative Director



(presentation)



[Interpreted] Hello. I am Akio Toyoda. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today.



Today, I would like to talk about Toyota's strategy for achieving carbon neutrality, particularly our strategy for battery electric vehicles, BEVs, which represent one of the most promising options.



I believe that achieving carbon neutrality means realizing a world in which all people living on this planet continue to live happily. We want to help realize such a world. This has been and will continue to be Toyota's wish and our mission as a global company. For that challenge, we need to reduce CO2 emissions as much as possible as soon as possible.



We are living in a diversified world and in an era in which it is hard to predict the future. Therefore, it is difficult to make everyone happy with a one-size-fits-all option. That is why Toyota wants to prepare as many options as possible for our customers around the world.



