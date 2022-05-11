May 11, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Thank you very much for joining us today despite your occupied schedule. We would like to start the Toyota Motor Corporation's financial results announcement for the period ending in March 2022. First of all, let me introduce to you the members present for this briefing. Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Kenta Kon; Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Masahiko Maeda; Chief Communication Officer, Jun Nagata; and Accounting Group Chief Officer, Masahiro Yamamoto. Now ladies and gentlemen, first of all, Yamamoto will share with you the overview of the financial results.



Masahiro Yamamoto - Toyota Motor Corporation - General Manager of CEO Office



[Interpreted] Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I am Masahiro Yamamoto. We express our heart filled appreciation to our customers around the world who chose us as well as our shareholders, dealers and suppliers who support us. We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to all the stakeholders. I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our