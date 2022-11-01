Q2 2023 Toyota Motor Corp Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Nov 01, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Akio Toyoda - Toyota Motor Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Thank you very much for participating in this financial results announcement despite your occupied schedule. We would like to start the presentation on the financial year 2023 second quarter financial results. .



First of all, let me introduce to you the participants from TMC, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Kenta Kon. Chief Communication Officer, Jun Nagata. The Chief Officer for Accounting Group, Masahiro Yamamoto. Chief Officer of Purchasing Group, Kazunari Kumakura. And Deputy Chief Officer, Production Department, Yoshio Nakamura.



Now ladies and gentlemen, first of all, Yamamoto will share with you the outline of financial results.



Masahiro Yamamoto - Toyota Motor Corporation - Chief Officer of Accounting Group



We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to our customers around the world who chose us as well as our shareholders, dealers and suppliers who support us. And I would like to express appreciation for those of you who are participating