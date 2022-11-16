Toyota Motor Corp New Prius World Premiere Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Simon Humphries. I'm the Senior General Manager of Global Toyota Design. Thank you very much for joining us here today. So let's talk Prius. You know, with the current focus on BEVs, it seems not a day goes by without hearing. So how long are you going to keep making hybrids for? Well, disclaimer. Today, I'm going to talk about Toyota's new hybrid car. But maybe I can give you an insight into the passion behind the next-generation, Prius, including an interesting struggle between Akio Toyoda, the President and the development team about the direction that we should take.



The Prius debuted in 1997, its name comes from the Latin word for "Pioneer". And since the launch of the first generation Prius, Toyota has sold a total of 20.3 million hybrids globally, reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 162 million tonnes. Japan has reduced its CO2 emissions by 23% compared to 20 years ago, a high level by any international standard.



And in North America, Toyota alone has sold more than 5.2 million hybrid vehicles and reduced emissions there by