Jan 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Yuta Tomikawa -



Good afternoon, Yuta Tomikawa speaking. Toyota Times News just began quite recently, but this time, we are having a new broadcast, which -- because Akio Toyoda, the President, wants the message to deliver to the stakeholders, and therefore, we are having this a news broadcast. Good afternoon, audience and viewers of Toyota Times.



Effective April 1 this year, the Takeshi, Toyota Chairman, will resign and I will resign for President and become a Chairman of the company and new President will be served by Mr. Koji Sato, as it was decided on the meetings of BoD today. And in order to convey that accurately and swiftly, I set up at this meeting.



First of all, I would like to start by sharing with you my thinking behind this decision. These developments were triggered by the pending resignation of Chairman, Uchiyamada. I thought that the best way to further Toyotas transformation would be for me to become Chairman in support of a new President and this lead to today's decision. Chairman Uchiyamada that has long supported me in all imaginable way. I would like to take this opportunity