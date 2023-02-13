Toyota Motor Corp Media Conference Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
Unidentified Participant -
[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for coming to our event today, despite of occupied schedule. Today, we'd like to know through the press conference on the new management team structure. My name (inaudible). I'm from the public affairs division of TMC. It is my pleasure to serve as an MC today.
First of all, I would like to have Mr. Koji Sato, the incoming President, effective of April 1, 2023, to give you his best.
Koji Sato -
[Interpreted] Hello, I'm Koji Sato. Thank you very much for joining us today on such short notice. First of all, I'd like to express my deepest sympathies to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria and offer my prayers for the souls of those who lost their lives. Today, I'd like to explain our new management team structure from April. The theme of this new structure is inheritance and evolution what we should inherit is the product centered and fusion center management (inaudible) has built over the past 13 years. Over this period, our introduction of the total new global architecture
