Toyota Motor Corp New Organization Policy Briefing Transcript

Apr 07, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you everyone for joining us despite your busy schedules. I would like to now begin our New Management Policy and Direction Announcement. I will be your MC today. I am (inaudible) from the Public Affairs division. Thank you.



We would like to start off with a presentation about the new management policy and direction.



(presentation)



Koji Sato -



Hello, everyone. I'm Koji Sato. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to be with us here today.



At the start of April, our new management structure has kicked off. I would like to start off today by talking about the management vision of our new structure and the future we are aiming for. Our new management structure's theme is inheritance and evolution. I believe that inheritance means clarifying our unshakable motives and to move into the future.



Let's make ever-better cars. This is the most important value we have cultivated over the past 13 years. Talking about cars on the front lines and striving hard to bring smiles to the