May 27, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Well, I would like to welcome everybody at the venue of this 24-hour Race in Fuji press conference. And from early morning, you have gathered here, thank you very much. So ROOKIE racing is going to use liquid hydrogen for the very first time in the world. But this press conference key message is not that, we will have a separate session about that from 5:30. Of course, we have different groups during the session that we will be providing, there are 2 main sessions and all of you are welcome to attend both of them.



And of course, this press conference is 24-hour Race, same as super endurance race category. Of course, one is going to celebrate the 100th anniversary. And so we are going to have the press conference commemorating the 100th anniversary.



We have members of the head table. Thank you. From my near end, I would like to introduce President of Toyota Motor Corporation, Koji Sato; and from Mazda Motor Corporation, Masahiro Moro is the incoming President and CEO. And then Harumi Kuwayama is the Secretary General of the STO Executive Office, and we have