May 27, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Well, I would like to welcome everybody at the venue of this 24-hour Race in Fuji press conference. And from early morning, you have gathered here, thank you very much. So ROOKIE racing is going to use liquid hydrogen for the very first time in the world. But this press conference key message is not that, we will have a separate session about that from 5:30. Of course, we have different groups during the session that we will be providing, there are 2 main sessions and all of you are welcome to attend both of them.
And of course, this press conference is 24-hour Race, same as super endurance race category. Of course, one is going to celebrate the 100th anniversary. And so we are going to have the press conference commemorating the 100th anniversary.
We have members of the head table. Thank you. From my near end, I would like to introduce President of Toyota Motor Corporation, Koji Sato; and from Mazda Motor Corporation, Masahiro Moro is the incoming President and CEO. And then Harumi Kuwayama is the Secretary General of the STO Executive Office, and we have
Toyota Motor Corp Super Taikyu Fuji 24H Press Conference Transcript
May 27, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...