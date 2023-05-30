May 30, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Jun Nagata - Toyota Motor Corporation - Chief Communication Officer, Chief Officer of External & Public Affairs Group



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for joining today despite the short notice. I have the pleasure of serving as the MC today. My name is Nagata of Toyota Motor Corporation. We would like to start the joint press conference by 4 companies, Daimler Truck, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus [Corporation] and Toyota Motor Corporation. Those of you who are expected to take stage, please do so at this juncture.



Now ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce to you those who are on the stage, CEO of Daimler Truck, Martin Daum; President and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, Karl Deppen; President and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation, Koji Sato; and President of Hino Motors, Satoshi Ogiso. First of all, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation, Sato, is going to say a few words.



Koji Sato - Toyota Motor Corporation - President & Chief Branding Officer



[Interpreted] I'm Koji Sato, Toyota. Thank you very