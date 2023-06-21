Jun 21, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you very much for taking the time to be here today for the world premiere of the new Alphard and Vellfire.



Now when we think of the Alphard and Vellfire, a well-established image comes to mind, the face, the grille, the presence and the total luxury of the passenger space. But it's important to remember that it wasn't always that way. The Alphard had rather more humble beginnings. During the '90s, the minivan segment was born from earlier commercial models. And the Alphard was created from these beginnings to be a new type of family car, where the space became the ultimate value. It opened new opportunities for passengers, whether that be through a variety of seat arrangements or in-car entertainment or simply having another space for you to define on your own terms.



