Toyota Motor Corp Century World Premiere Transcript

Sep 06, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Simon Humphries - Toyota Motor Corporation - Operating Officer & Director



(presentation)



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you. Well, today marks a very special moment for a car at the very pinnacle of the Toyota portfolio, the Century. Century is a singular automobile representing the height of Japanese sensibilities. Born as the pride of Toyota, Century has been the pride of Japan. It takes a nation to build a century. And that nation is changing.



And to understand the future, we must first understand the past. Every great product is created by great people. And through those products, they inspire ever greater accomplishments. Century was named in honor of 1 of those individuals first introduced in 1967, Century commemorated the centenary of the birth of Sakichi Toyoda, Founder of the Toyota Group. The principles of disciplined creativity that Sakichi lived and works by remain the core principles of Toyota to this day. And during the first development of the first Century in the 1960s, Japan was still a rising economy. Toyota was yet to compete with the exotic imported luxury cars.