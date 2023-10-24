Toyota Motor Corp Japan Mobility Show Briefing Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 11:45PM GMT

Koji Sato - Toyota Motor Corporation - President, CEO, Operating Officer & Director



Good morning, everyone. My name is Koji Sato. Welcome to the Toyota Booth. At this Toyota Booth we are communicating a mobility future full of diversity. There are as many diverse needs and values as there are people in the world.



The future is not decided by someone else.The future is something we all create. This is what we believe.



This is why we made Find Your Future, the Toyota Booth concept. I know you will find your future among Toyota's cars.



Today, I'm going to talk about three future car stories that are driven by mobility. The first story is our future life with battery EVs. They are not only eco-friendly, electric cars also offer their own flavor of driving fun and automotive seasoning. And they can deliver diverse experience value. This is our vision for battery EVs. We are making battery EVs like only a true carmaker can.



This means revisiting the fundamental principles of car making, and delivering basic performance, like driving range, as well as value that only