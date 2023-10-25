Oct 25, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT

Simon Humphries - Toyota Motor Corporation - Operating Officer & Director



Good morning, everyone. Now when it comes to luxury mobility, Lexus was born a disruptor. And over the past 30 years, we've broken a lot of rules. We showed that the automotive luxury could be decoupled from legacy and convention. And we showed that highly personalized service could be a game changer for the industry. And we showed that electrification could enhance the premium experience, truly efficient, yet exciting every day.



Quite simply, Lexus has endeavored to push the boundaries at every available opportunity and in every era. And this philosophy of pushing boundaries has never been more relevant. People's lives the world over are changing. In all aspects of life, people are expecting more personal choice and flexibility than ever before. Empowered to embrace their own unique values, they expect ecological solutions, but they still want the exhilaration of movement. They expect their digital lives to be seamlessly integrated, and they expect diverse solutions to match their ever-changing lifestyles.



Now