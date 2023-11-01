Q2 2024 Toyota Motor Corp Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you all for coming. And I'd like to start this 2024, the Financial Results Debriefing Meeting. And I'm (inaudible) and I'd like to serve as MC for today's session. I really appreciate you for coming.



But first, I would like to introduce Masahiro Yamamoto, the Chief Head of the Accounting Division to report on the financial results over the FY 2024 Second Quarter.



Masahiro Yamamoto - Toyota Motor Corporation - Chief Officer of Accounting Group



We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to our customers around the world who chose us, as well as the shareholders, dealers and suppliers who support us.



First, let me provide a summary of the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2024.



Operating income was [JPY 2,559.2 billion]. We are grateful for the support of many stakeholders, including suppliers and production to logistics, sales and services.



In addition, our operating income increased compared to the same period of the previous