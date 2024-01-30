Toyota Motor Corp Group Vision Briefing Transcript

Jan 30, 2024 / 04:30AM GMT

Akio Toyoda - Toyota Motor Corporation - Chairman



Hello. This is Akio Toyoda. Thank you for taking the time to come here today. I just shared the new Toyota Group vision and attitudes that show the direction in which the Toyota Group should proceed with the Chairman, President and frontline leaders of the 17 group companies at the Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology, which will be the starting point of our group companies.



I'd like to talk by -- and start talking a little bit about the history of the Toyota Group. Please take a look at the screen. This diagram is the lineage of the Toyota Group, starting with the establishment of Toyota [Shotan] in 1895. Sakichi Toyoda wanted to help his mother who, struggled with weaving. With this single-minded determination, he invented the Toyoda wooden hand loom in 1890.



Thinking of others, learning, honing skills, making things and bringing smiles to people's faces, I believe that this passion and attitude toward invention is truly the starting point of the Toyota Group. Following this was the establishment of Toyota Boshoku and